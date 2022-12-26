Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 19.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.44.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

