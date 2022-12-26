Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE PSX opened at $103.94 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $70.66 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $364,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 36.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

