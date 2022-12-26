Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWD. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Woodward by 226.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 73.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average is $93.26. Woodward has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $129.12.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

