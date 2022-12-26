InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,733.33 ($69.65).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,520 ($67.06) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($65.60) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.24) to GBX 6,500 ($78.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IHG opened at GBX 4,725 ($57.40) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,737.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,669.14. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,174 ($50.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,386 ($65.43). The firm has a market cap of £8.28 billion and a PE ratio of 2,435.57.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.