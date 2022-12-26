ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $237.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.97 and its 200-day moving average is $243.93. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $413.22.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

