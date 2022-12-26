NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $23.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

NOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

NOV Stock Up 3.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,810,000 after purchasing an additional 349,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NOV by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,528,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,337,000 after acquiring an additional 150,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 56.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $258,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,440,000 after acquiring an additional 298,492 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 690.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. NOV has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. Analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 666.89%.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

