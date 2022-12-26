Brokerages Set Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target at $730.60

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $730.60.

BZLYF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.20) to GBX 775 ($9.41) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Investec upgraded Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Beazley from GBX 787 ($9.56) to GBX 748 ($9.09) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.14) to GBX 840 ($10.20) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Price Performance

Shares of BZLYF stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.