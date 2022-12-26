The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $136.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of -96.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

