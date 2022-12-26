Analysts Set Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Target Price at $25.64

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.64.

IDEXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($21.81) to €21.50 ($22.87) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.50 ($23.94) to €23.00 ($24.47) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

