Insider Selling: Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Director Sells $1,545,000.00 in Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,471,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,730,426.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Sagansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,553,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $15.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.36. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $16.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 432.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $78,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

