Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Receives C$1,283.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1,283.17.

EDV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity at Endeavour Mining

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.11, for a total value of C$2,711,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,265,968.81. In related news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total transaction of C$629,269.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,231,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,199,633,386.53. Also, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.11, for a total value of C$2,711,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,265,968.81. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,969.

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 78.68. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$22.77 and a 52-week high of C$35.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$740.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$745.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

