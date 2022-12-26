Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target at $617.67

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $617.67.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut their price target on HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.11) to GBX 500 ($6.07) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.17) to GBX 585 ($7.11) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.92) to GBX 650 ($7.90) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.26) to GBX 700 ($8.50) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
HSBC Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE HSBC opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. HSBC has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $38.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
