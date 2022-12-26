Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target at $617.67

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $617.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut their price target on HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.11) to GBX 500 ($6.07) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.17) to GBX 585 ($7.11) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.92) to GBX 650 ($7.90) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.26) to GBX 700 ($8.50) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HSBC opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. HSBC has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $38.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HSBC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 229.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in HSBC by 52.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 74.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.