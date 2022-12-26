Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $59.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 60.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,320,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

