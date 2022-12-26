Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $59.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.40.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Further Reading
