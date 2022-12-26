MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $72.80 Average PT from Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.80.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

MTSI opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 65.16% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. Analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $92,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 336,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,208,998.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $92,414.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 336,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,998.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 202,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $14,227,890.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,238,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,064,905.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,124 shares of company stock valued at $49,216,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

