Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $60.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.87%. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

