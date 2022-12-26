Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $60.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.40.
Several equities research analysts have commented on LYG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance
NYSE:LYG opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.00.
Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
