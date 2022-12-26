Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) PT at $23.50

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.