WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of WM Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of WM Technology from $6.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at WM Technology

In other WM Technology news, COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 42,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $51,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 340,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Justin Dean sold 26,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $32,372.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 42,713 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $51,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 340,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,383 shares of company stock valued at $153,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WM Technology Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,359,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WM Technology by 40.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 13,253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 951,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 944,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 842,321 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 1st quarter worth $5,058,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $120.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). WM Technology had a net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. Research analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

