UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives $17.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.79.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 395,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,788,175.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,515,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,457,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 395,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,175.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $569,169 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PATH stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.50. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $45.25.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
