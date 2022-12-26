Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

PUMSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Puma from €95.00 ($101.06) to €82.00 ($87.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Puma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Puma has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

