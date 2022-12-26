Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $79,627.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $79,627.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,598,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,483 shares of company stock worth $356,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verint Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Verint Systems by 357.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -96.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

