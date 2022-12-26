The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $4.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.77.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RealReal to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RealReal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after buying an additional 217,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RealReal by 59.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 1,235,638 shares during the period. Builders Union LLP purchased a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth about $4,164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 51.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 737,695 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 46.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,073,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Price Performance

REAL stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $107.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.23. RealReal has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.91 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

