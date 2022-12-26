Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $67.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $90.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,498,839.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,078,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,459,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after buying an additional 1,524,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after buying an additional 1,554,600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after buying an additional 779,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.