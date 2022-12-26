The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $34.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,372,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,479,000 after purchasing an additional 180,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,647,000 after buying an additional 47,520 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after buying an additional 868,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

CAKE opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.89%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

