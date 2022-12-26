Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $37.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.4 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

