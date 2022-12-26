IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $781.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 1.27. IMAX has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. IMAX’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $103,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in IMAX by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in IMAX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,947,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 38,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 11.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 77,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

