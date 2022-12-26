Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

