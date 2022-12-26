PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives $29.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

PACW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered PacWest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at $26,320,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 203,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 842.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 608,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 543,809 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

