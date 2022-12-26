Analysts Set Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Price Target at C$76.60

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Magna International to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Magna International to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Matteo Del Sorbo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.11, for a total value of C$380,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$713,074.59.

Magna International Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:MG opened at C$75.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$21.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$63.55 and a 52 week high of C$112.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$75.86.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

