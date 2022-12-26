Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.53.

SMMNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €63.10 ($67.13) to €62.10 ($66.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($68.09) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

