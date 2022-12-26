Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $119.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.33.

Paychex Trading Up 3.4 %

Paychex stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.29. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

