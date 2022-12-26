Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $478.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $478.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 262,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $483.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $347.00 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.75 and a 200-day moving average of $437.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

