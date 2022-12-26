Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $478.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $478.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 262,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $483.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $347.00 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.75 and a 200-day moving average of $437.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.