Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Shares of AQN opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 112.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

