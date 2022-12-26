Brokerages Set Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target at $41.60

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

CHCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities dropped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 144.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

CHCT opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. The company has a market cap of $902.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $47.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.98%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

