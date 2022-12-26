Brokerages Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Price Target at GBX 1,940

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,940 ($23.57).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENT shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.90) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.69) to GBX 1,450 ($17.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Entain from GBX 1,871 ($22.73) to GBX 1,800 ($21.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Entain Stock Up 0.2 %

ENT opened at GBX 1,310.50 ($15.92) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,321.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,256.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,640.28. Entain has a one year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,774.50 ($21.56).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

