Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.17.

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day moving average is $104.68. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 19.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 69.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 37.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth $1,763,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.