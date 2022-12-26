Analyzing Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) and Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS)

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) and Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Earthworks Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Hotels International $1.07 billion 5.59 $288.96 million $6.08 18.45 Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Choice Hotels International has higher revenue and earnings than Earthworks Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Hotels International 4 4 0 0 1.50 Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Choice Hotels International and Earthworks Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus price target of $120.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Choice Hotels International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Choice Hotels International is more favorable than Earthworks Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Earthworks Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Hotels International 25.72% 87.75% 13.77% Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Choice Hotels International has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Choice Hotels International beats Earthworks Entertainment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers. As of September 30, 2022, it had approximately 7,500 hotels with approximately 630,000 rooms in 46 countries and territories. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Earthworks Entertainment

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

