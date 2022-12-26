Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) versus Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Head to Head Contrast

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Nordson has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbotic has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nordson and Symbotic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson 19.81% 24.69% 14.39% Symbotic -10.08% -289.05% -17.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

70.4% of Nordson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Symbotic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nordson shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Symbotic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nordson and Symbotic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson 0 2 2 0 2.50 Symbotic 0 1 10 0 2.91

Nordson currently has a consensus price target of $258.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.51%. Symbotic has a consensus price target of $18.42, suggesting a potential upside of 67.12%. Given Symbotic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Symbotic is more favorable than Nordson.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nordson and Symbotic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson $2.59 billion 5.21 $513.10 million $8.82 26.79 Symbotic $593.31 million 10.29 -$79.00 million ($10.62) -1.04

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than Symbotic. Symbotic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nordson beats Symbotic on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS). The IPS segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products. It also offers automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The ATS segment provides automated dispensing systems for the attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, balloons, and catheters; and bond testing and automated optical, acoustic microscopy, and x-ray inspection systems for use in semiconductor and printed circuit board industries. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors and sales representatives. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

