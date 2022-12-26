Head to Head Review: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) versus Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) and Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Banco BBVA Argentina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.15 $6.47 billion N/A N/A Banco BBVA Argentina $2.51 billion 0.29 $98.68 million $1.45 2.48

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Banco BBVA Argentina.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco BBVA Argentina has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Banco BBVA Argentina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 2 0 0 0 1.00 Banco BBVA Argentina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commonwealth Bank of Australia currently has a consensus price target of $91.30, indicating a potential upside of 29.54%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Banco BBVA Argentina.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Banco BBVA Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Banco BBVA Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A Banco BBVA Argentina 7.27% 15.23% 2.59%

Dividends

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Banco BBVA Argentina pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Banco BBVA Argentina pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Banco BBVA Argentina beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans. It also provides retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance. The company offers advisory services for high-net-worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and international and foreign exchange services. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 807 branches/service centres and 2,095 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies. The company also provides corporate and investment banking products and services, such as global transaction services; global markets solutions comprising risk management and securities brokerage; long-term financing products, including project finance and syndicated loans; and corporate finance services comprising mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets advisory services to corporations and multinational companies operating in Argentina. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 243 branches, 15 in-company branches, 7 point of sale outlets, 2 points of express support, 884 ATMs, and 854 self-service terminals, as well as mobile and internet banking services. The company was formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A. and changed its name to Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. in July 2019. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

