Critical Comparison: Enfusion (ENFN) and The Competition

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) is one of 420 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Enfusion to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Enfusion has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enfusion’s peers have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enfusion and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enfusion 0 4 2 0 2.33 Enfusion Competitors 1802 12041 25361 567 2.62

Profitability

Enfusion presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.01%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 40.30%. Given Enfusion’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enfusion is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Enfusion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enfusion -213.18% -57.75% -52.51% Enfusion Competitors -58.09% -79.77% -9.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enfusion and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enfusion $111.70 million -$158.32 million -3.78 Enfusion Competitors $1.83 billion $286.55 million -7.11

Enfusion’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enfusion. Enfusion is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Enfusion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Enfusion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enfusion peers beat Enfusion on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. The company also offers accounting/general ledger system, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion analytics system, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. Enfusion Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

