Contrasting NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) & Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NWTN and Workhorse Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWTN N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A Workhorse Group $1.39 million 193.62 -$401.35 million ($1.63) -1.01

NWTN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workhorse Group.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NWTN has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

25.0% of NWTN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of NWTN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Workhorse Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NWTN and Workhorse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A Workhorse Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Workhorse Group has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 189.63%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than NWTN.

Profitability

This table compares NWTN and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWTN N/A N/A -8.54% Workhorse Group N/A -149.99% -113.11%

Summary

Workhorse Group beats NWTN on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWTN

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology. The company focuses on consumers and technology-savvy families and businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with additional offices in Tianjin and Shanghai.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system. It also provides Metron, an air delivery application that tracks the performance of various the vehicles deployed. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

