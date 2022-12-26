Modular Medical (MODD) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) is one of 224 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Modular Medical to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.2% of Modular Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -264.13% -179.46% Modular Medical Competitors -1,362.03% -143.43% -26.44%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A -$18.63 million -1.03 Modular Medical Competitors $1.07 billion $77.60 million 9.91

This table compares Modular Medical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Modular Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical. Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Modular Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Modular Medical Competitors 848 3357 7553 170 2.59

Modular Medical presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 377.15%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 25.59%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Modular Medical rivals beat Modular Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Modular Medical Company Profile

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

