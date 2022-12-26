Fisker (NYSE:FSR) vs. Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Head-To-Head Review

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fisker alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -669,901.25% -75.88% -34.64% Ferrari 19.00% 40.02% 12.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Ferrari shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $110,000.00 20,387.57 -$471.34 million ($1.73) -4.16 Ferrari $5.05 billion 7.71 $982.88 million $5.47 38.58

This table compares Fisker and Ferrari’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fisker and Ferrari, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 7 6 0 2.46 Ferrari 0 4 7 0 2.64

Fisker currently has a consensus price target of $14.92, suggesting a potential upside of 107.55%. Ferrari has a consensus price target of $232.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.18%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Ferrari.

Volatility and Risk

Fisker has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrari has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ferrari beats Fisker on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates; and Ferrari Land Portaventura, a theme park in Europe. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages racetracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy; and develops and sells a line of apparel and accessories through its monobrand stores. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total of 30 retail Ferrari stores, including 14 franchised stores and 16 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 172 authorized dealers operating 191 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its website, store.ferrari.com. Ferrari N.V. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.