Critical Comparison: SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies 4.11% 5.75% 2.98% Lattice Semiconductor 24.83% 38.63% 22.45%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies and Lattice Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 0 8 17 0 2.68 Lattice Semiconductor 0 2 4 0 2.67

SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $344.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.08%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.55%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $1.96 billion 8.83 $169.17 million $2.03 152.78 Lattice Semiconductor $515.33 million 17.64 $95.92 million $1.11 59.74

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. Lattice Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. It also provides residential, commercial, and large scale PV, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, lithium-ion cells and battery packs, and uninterrupted power supply solutions, as well as virtual power plants, which helps to manage the load on the grid and grid stability. In addition, the company offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

