ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,919 shares of company stock worth $4,827,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChampionX Stock Up 3.0 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.63. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Articles

