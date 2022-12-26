Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $140.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.54 and its 200-day moving average is $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

