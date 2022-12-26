Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.44 per share, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,799,514.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

