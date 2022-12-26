Brokerages Set Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Price Target at $23.25

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RXLSF. Cheuvreux raised Rexel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rexel from €19.00 ($20.21) to €20.00 ($21.28) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Rexel alerts:

Rexel Stock Performance

Shares of Rexel stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.