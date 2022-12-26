Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.43.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659,935 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,513,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,855 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,827,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,136 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,495,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,942 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

