Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives $5.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.66. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 349.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 329,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.