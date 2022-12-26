PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of PBFX opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.25.

PBF Logistics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $1,324,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,132,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,948,640.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $4,047,000. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

